UPDATE: Emu Park Rd has reopened after a serious crash

10.30AM: EMU Park Rd has reopened following a serious single vehicle crash earlier this morning.

At 4.11am, emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle that had left the road and crashed into a tree off Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.

Queensland Ambulance Service and police attended the scene. Three fire crews were also deployed to assist police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries. Police are working to identify the patient.

According to an on the ground reporter, it appears the vehicle, a white four-wheel drive, has slid off the road and the windscreen area had collided with the tree. The vehicle was on its side and the roof had been torn off.

The reporter also confirmed two dog's were deceased on the road near the incident.

The forensic crash unit are still investigating.

The Emu Park Rd was blocked in one direction for about five hours, but has since re-opened.

