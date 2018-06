ROLLOVER: Emergency services are heading to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway. It is believed three people are in the vehicle.

ROLLOVER: Emergency services are heading to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway. It is believed three people are in the vehicle. Google maps

EMERGENCY services are en route to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway, about 18km south of Gin Gin.

A Bundaberg Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were heading to the site.

Initial reports suggest the crash is a single vehicle rollover with three people believed to be still in the car, not believed to be trapped.

More to come.