Rescue chopper called after suspected drowning
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of Agnes Water main beach to assist a man after a suspected drowning.
Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to the beach at 4.50pm with reports of a post-immersion incident.
A rescue helicopter was requested.
A QAS spokesman said the man has suffered critical injuries.
He said they were still at the scene.
#AgnesWater - Paramedics are treating a patient following a reported post-immersion incident at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Road at 4.48pm.— South-East Queensland Alert (@seqalert) February 25, 2019