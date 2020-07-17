Woman 58, dies, two airlifted after horror crash on highway

LATEST: A 58-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro overnight.

Two men - a 60-year-old man who was a passenger in her car, and the 28-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle - were taken to hospital.

The incident occurred about 7.20pm.

The 58-year-old female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene while a 60-year-old male passenger was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The 28-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was airlifted to Brisbane for treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. Carlie Walker

Several people have been injured in a serious crash at Tiaro. Carlie Walker

