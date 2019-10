SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews are responsing to a serious crash on Childers Rd.

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd.

It is understood multiple vehicles have crashed near the forestry area at Pine Creek.

A QAS spokesman confirmed that authorities were called to the scene at 9.55am.

All services are responding.

More to come.