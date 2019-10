Authorities have been called to a truck rollover on Goodwood Rd at Goodwood.

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a single truck crash at Goodwood.

Crews are treating one patient for minor injuries.

Crews were called to the scene at 3.35pm.

