BUCCA CRASH: Emergency crews are on route to a crash at Bucca.

BUCCA CRASH: Emergency crews are on route to a crash at Bucca. Matthew Deans

UPDATE:

FOUR people have been involved in a crash on Quinns and Rosedale Rd at Bucca.

Emergency crews are currently on scene.

Three people have people have sustained no injuries and one person is being transported to Bundaberg Hospital with back pain.

BREAKING:

crews are currently on their way to a crash at Bucca.

Crews were called to the crash at 3.12pm and it is believed it is between a car and a truck on Quinns and Rosedale Rd.

More to come.