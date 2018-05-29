Menu
One person confirmed dead after crash
One person confirmed dead after crash

Christian Berechree
by
28th May 2018 5:10 PM | Updated: 29th May 2018 10:17 AM

UPDATE 10am: A SUNSHINE Coast man has been killed in a horror crash between a 4WD and truck overnight.  

The 23-year-old Mountain Creek man, the driver of a 4WD utility, died at the scene of the crash which occurred on the Burnett Hwy, 8km north of Tansey, at 4.45pm yesterday.  

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Toogoom, did not suffer any physical injuries.  

Forensic Crash Unit officers are still investigating.



EARLIER 6pm: One person has died after a crash on the Burnett Highway near Tansey.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a person had died, but could not provide any other details.

The other two people involved in the crash were taken to Murgon Hospital, both in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the highway between Goomeri and Ban Ban Springs had been reopened.

EARLIER, 5.30pm: Paramedics are assessing three patients after a crash on the Burnett Highway involving two trucks and one vehicle.

One patient is in a critical condition after the crash near Tansey and likely will not be transported to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The other two patients showed no obvious signs of injury and will not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER, 5pm: EMERGENCY crews are on their way to a crash on the Burnett Highway near Tansey.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

