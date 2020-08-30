BREAKING: Emergency crews called to serious Woodgate crash

Emergency crews are responding to a motorbike crash on Woodgate Rd.

UPDATE 2.20PM: Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Woodgate Rd.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to a car and motorbike crash at 1.52pm where they assessed one person for critical injuries.

There are no reports of Woodgate Rd being closed at this stage.

A QPS spokeswoman said the forensic crash unit has been tasked to the scene.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a motorbike crash at Woodgate.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics are not yet on scene and were called to the incident on Woodgate Rd at 1.52pm.

Initial reports suggest a person has come off a motorbike.

More to come.