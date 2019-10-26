UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after crash
UPDATE: TWO people have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash at Qunaba this morning.
Authorities were called to the scene on the corner of Hummock and Windermere Rd at 9.58am and treated five patients for minor injuries.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are responding to a two-vehicle crash at Qunaba.
