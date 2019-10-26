Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after crash

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Oct 2019 10:05 AM
UPDATE: TWO people have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash at Qunaba this morning. 

Authorities were called to the scene on the corner of Hummock and Windermere Rd at 9.58am and treated five patients for minor injuries. 

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are responding to a two-vehicle crash at Qunaba.

Authorities were received the call at 9.58am on Windermere and Hummock Rd and are treating five people for minor injuries.

More to come.

