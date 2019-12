Update 3.40pm: QAS paramedics are treating two patients at a crash at Meadowvale.

One patient is being treated for minor injuries and another for leg and shoulder injuries.

QFES crews are preparing to remove the door of the vehicle, to free a patient who is still inside.

Earlier:

EMERGENCY crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover at Meadowvale.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Rosedale and Bucca Rd just after 3pm.

More to come.