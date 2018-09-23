UPDATE: One lane closed after Bargara crash
12.10pm: WITNESSES report that two cars are involved in a head-on collision on Miller St in Bargara.
Police crews are redirecting traffic as the south-bound lane of the street is blocked.
A woman is being assessed for minor injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
11.50am: EMERGENCY crews have been called to a two-car crash in Bargara.
It was reported that two cars collided at the intersection of Miller St and the Esplanade around 11.35am.
Updates to follow.