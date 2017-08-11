BREAKING: Drop in water pressure hits Bundaberg

A DROP in water pressure is affecting households and businesses in North Bundaberg, West Bundaberg, Avoca and Millbank
A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman says a problem with a key water distribution pump was the cause of the issue.
In most cases water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained but some people may experience loss of supply.
The spokesman said council staff were working to complete repairs as soon as possible.
After the water is turned back on, the council says:
- A hot water tap should be turned on to flush any air pockets from the pipes, then turn the hot water heater on again.
- The water quality may not be of the usual standard and in some instances may appear discoloured but will not be harmful.
- Check the water before using it. If it appears discoloured the council suggests turning on the nearest external tap to the meter and letting it run for a period of time, or until it runs clear, and then do the same to furthest external tap from the meter, to clear your pipework.
- People should not wash clothes at this time to prevent staining from any discoloured water.
- If the water remains discoloured after some time, phone the council's call centre on 1300 883 699 to report the fault.