BREAKING: Drop in water pressure hits Bundaberg

SLOW FLOW: A council spokesman said that water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained, but some consumers may lose supply.

A DROP in water pressure is affecting households and businesses in North Bundaberg, West Bundaberg, Avoca and Millbank

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman says a problem with a key water distribution pump was the cause of the issue.

In most cases water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained but some people may experience loss of supply.

The spokesman said council staff were working to complete repairs as soon as possible.

After the water is turned back on, the council says: