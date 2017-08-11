26°
News

BREAKING: Drop in water pressure hits Bundaberg

11th Aug 2017 11:13 AM
SLOW FLOW: A council spokesman said that water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained, but some consumers may lose supply.
SLOW FLOW: A council spokesman said that water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained, but some consumers may lose supply. Ablestock.com

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DROP in water pressure is affecting households and businesses in North Bundaberg, West Bundaberg, Avoca and Millbank

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman says a problem with a key water distribution pump was the cause of the issue.

In most cases water supply, while disrupted, should be maintained but some people may experience loss of supply.

The spokesman said council staff were working to complete repairs as soon as possible.

After the water is turned back on, the council says:

  • A hot water tap should be turned on to flush any air pockets from the pipes, then turn the hot water heater on again.
  • The water quality may not be of the usual standard and in some instances may appear discoloured but will not be harmful.
  • Check the water before using it. If it appears discoloured the council suggests turning on the nearest external tap to the meter and letting it run for a period of time, or until it runs clear, and then do the same to furthest external tap from the meter, to clear your pipework.
  • People should not wash clothes at this time to prevent staining from any discoloured water.
  • If the water remains discoloured after some time, phone the council's call centre on 1300 883 699 to report the fault.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council water

Almost 15,000 Queenslanders struck by flu as cases spike

Almost 15,000 Queenslanders struck by flu as cases spike

The flu and other illnesses has put more pressure on emergency departments

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Can't get enough of Bundy

BACK TO BUNDY: Brothers Gordon Rochford and Graeme Donaldson at Shalom College.

Br Donaldson visits Bundaberg

Program promotes more fitness

FITNESS: BRC's Dave Field, Donna Keech from DNA Aqua Aerobics and Cr David Batt are jumping on the Be Active, Be Alive bandwagon.

Be Active, Be Alive program

Local Partners

Bundaberg to Brissy flights are down, down

DOWN, down the prices for flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane are coming down and hopefully staying down.

Two young children robbed of their dad

TAKEN TOO SOON: Matt Broanda died on August 1 when he suffered a severe asthma attack resulting in cardiac arrest. He was 30 years old and leaves behind two children.

Asthma attack lead to cardiac arrest causing death

Hollywood insider ready to spill the beans on the A-listers at event

STAR POWER: Hollywood commentator Richard Reid is in Bundy for tonight's Bundy Club event.

Spilling Hollywood's secrets

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

Olly's ready to sweeten your day

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

IMMACULATE, FANTASTIC LOCATION AND ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $185,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know