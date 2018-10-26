Menu
A single vehicle rollover at Veteran left the sole occupant suffering from minor injuries.
BREAKING: Driver injured after 4WD rolls near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
26th Oct 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM

BREAKING 10:45am

 

THE sole occupant of a four-wheel drive that rolled into an embankment and came to rest on its drivers side is being assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived on scene shortly after initial reports came through of the crash on North Deep Creek and Sandy Creek roads at approximately 10:26am.

A QAS media spokesman said the 4WD had been the only vehicle involved in the crash and did not confirm whether or not the victim would be taken to hospital.

