31°
News

BREAKING: Dreaded virus confirmed on Bundaberg farms

Eliza Goetze
| 1st Mar 2017 3:54 PM
DANGER: An example of a plant infected with cucumber green mottle mosaic virus. A suspected case has been found on a Bundaberg region farm.
DANGER: An example of a plant infected with cucumber green mottle mosaic virus. A suspected case has been found on a Bundaberg region farm. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BIOSECURITY Queensland has confirmed a case of Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus in a commercially-grown greenhouse cucumber crop in Bundaberg.

In a release from the department, Queensland Chief Plant Health Manager Mike Ashton said Biosecurity Queensland had completed diagnostic testing of samples collected by its officers to confirm the presence of CGMMV at a Bundaberg business.

CGMMV has been confirmed at four sites in the Bundaberg district that are owned by the business. All four properties have been declared 'restricted places' under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

"Our first priority is to continue working with the affected business to develop a management plan to eradicate the virus from the greenhouses," Mr Ashton said.

"While we are working with the Bundaberg facility to minimise disruption to their business as much as possible, stringent biosecurity measures have been put in place to minimise the risk of spread to other properties.

"The business owners have been very cooperative, and I commend them on their prompt action and the high level of biosecurity they already had in place prior to this detection."

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima voiced concerns last week about the virus.

"Cucurbits in the region represent a $150 million farm gate value," Mrs Grima said.

Earlier today she said if the virus was confirmed, it would call into question everyday practices allowing outsiders onto farm premises, from backpackers to agronomists and chemical company representatives.

Local growers were nervous during the week prior to the confirmation, with cucumber farmer Gianni Rosetto saying while it was not on his farm, the possible presence of the virus was "a worry" and associated Biosecurity measures could be costly.

IT&#39;S A WORRY: Cucumber grower Gianni Rosetto said there was no suspected CGMMV on his property but he was concerned about its presence in the region.
IT'S A WORRY: Cucumber grower Gianni Rosetto said there was no suspected CGMMV on his property but he was concerned about its presence in the region. Eliza Goetze

Mr Ashton said Biosecurity Queensland is undertaking surveillance in Bundaberg and other production districts to confirm that CGMMV has not spread to other parts of the state.

"Tracing investigations will also be conducted to try and identify the source of the infection. While we ultimately may not be able to confirm the source, this Bundaberg detection is not thought to be related to the previous case in melons in Charters Towers in 2015," he said.

"Biosecurity Queensland is finalising its surveillance activities on the Charters Towers property to prove the disease has been eradicated from that property, which will be good news for the industry.

"This case demonstrates that it is possible for an infected business to continue to operate, and eventually be declared free of the disease, if the right biosecurity procedures are put in place."

Mr Ashton said growers should remain vigilant for CGMMV by regularly checking their crops for the virus and reporting any suspect cases to Biosecurity Queensland.

"CGMMV affects cucurbit species, such as cucumber, melons, watermelon, bitter-gourd, bottle gourd, zucchini, pumpkin and squash," he said.

"CGMMV is transmitted mechanically by wounds made with cutting tools, farming equipment, or chewing insects such as beetles. The virus can also be passed to other plants by root grafting or any handling of the crop.

"Growers are reminded of the need to maintain good on-farm biosecurity practices to mitigate the risks from CGMMV and other biosecurity threats."

For more information on CGMMV, visit www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.

Listen to Mike Ashton, Chief Plant Health Manager, talk about CGMMV found in Bundaberg.

Follow Biosecurity Queensland on Facebook and Twitter (@BiosecurityQld).

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agriculture bundaberg fruit and vegetable growers cucumber green mottle mosaic virus disease editors picks farming

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

BREAKING: Dreaded virus confirmed on Bundaberg farms

BREAKING: Dreaded virus confirmed on Bundaberg farms

BIOSECURITY Queensland has confirmed a case of Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus in a commercially-grown greenhouse cucumber crop in Bundaberg.

LNP Shadow Cabinet is coming to Bundaberg to talk to you

Queensland LNP's new leader Tim Nicholls and his deputy Deb Frecklington at Queensland Parliament, Brisbane, Friday, May 6, 2016. Nicholls has won a leadership spill against Lawrence Springborg. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Voice what's important to you at a community forum

Three things you may not have noticed about the Bundy CBD

Bundaberg's eclectic CBD.

Always something interesting in the city's heart

Plea to find driver who evaded police at 180kmh

WANTED: Police are searching for the driver of a car, similar to this one pictured, who evaded police.

Fears speedster putting others in danger

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

...with some fresh paint for the $5000 prize

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong.

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Tribute: celebrating 50 years of Stevens

Peace Train "Remember The Days" is coming to Bundaberg.Photo Contributed

Cat Stevens tribute show coming to Bundaberg

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

GOING, GOING, . . . .!

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $308,800

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW REDUCED TO SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $599,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!