Breaking down work barriers

BUNDABERG businesses have banded together to help give job seekers with an illness, injury or disability work experience.

The move is part of government initiative AccessAbility Day, run by APM Employment, and is aimed at connecting employers and people with disability for a day.

Employment consultant Donna Mulvany said nine businesses took part in the initiative this week, providing a work trial to 10 job seekers ranging from 20 to 63-years-old.

She said it was a time for businesses to reflect on their knowledge of and attitude towards disabilities.

"It is fact that employees with disabilities actually take less time off work and a good reminder that most of our current workforces have some kind of disability illness or injury like asthma, depression, diabetes and so on,” she said.

"AccessAbility Week is a wonderful opportunity to provide our jobseekers with the chance to experience what it feels like to work in a new business culture and to consider future career paths triggered by the experience.”

Businesses who participated in the initiative included JA Toft & Co, Cool Stuff 4 Kids, James' Place, Tomato Backpackers, Bolton Clarke Fairways, Amber Therapy, Totally Clips, Wallace Bishop and A Cut Above Moore Park.