Breaking down the walls to redifining CBD spaces

RIVERSIDE redevelopment is nothing new for thriving cities across the country and Bundaberg's waterfront is well and truly due for an overhaul.

Beautifying the area along the Burnett River is a key factor in revitalising the CBD.

This week $32 million was announced, as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal, to start the project by demaining Quay St, which is aimed at shifting the heavy flow of traffic from the area.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Bundaberg Regional Council's economic executive officer Ben Artup cited examples such as Rockhampton and Brisbane of riverfront projects that were helping redifine areas.

Mr Artup described Quay St as the "wall” between the CBD and the river.

A look at what's happening elsewhere shows in Brisbane, $3.6 billion is being spent on the Queen's Wharf development.

This project, directly opposite South Bank which transformed the previously industrial southern side of Brisbane's river into a cultural and recreational hub more than 30 years ago, has been promoted as being the driver to put Brisbane on the world's tourism, leisure and entertainment destination map. It is expected to be open in 2022.

Meanwhile in Rockhampton, $36 million was spend on a major riverside redevelopment, which officially opened in March last year.

The area includes a children's wet play area and a high-end restaurant.

Back in 2015, the project was touted as being the catalyst for a $300 million economic stimulus and 1200 permanent jobs.

Editor of Rockhampton's Morning Bulletin (a sister paper of the NewsMail), Frazer Pearce, yesterday said the project had revitalised the CBD with a big increase in people using the riverbank for exercise and lifestyle pursuits.

Mr Pearce said businesses in the area were certainly seeing the benefits of the increased visitor numbers.

Another city which has embarked on a successful CBD revitalisation is Newcastle in New South Wales, which is now generating billions in private development projects.