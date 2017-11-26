BREAKING: Donaldson concedes defeat in state election

LABOR incumbent Leanne Donaldson has conceded defeat in the state election.

"Today I called David Batt to offer my congratulations and to concede the seat of Bundaberg," she said.

"I asked David to always keep the people of Bundaberg front of mind and to put their needs first.

"It has been my honour and privilege to represent the people of Bundaberg.

"I am been continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of so many in our community.

"I have worked hard every day to make Bundaberg a better place and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

"I want to thank my staff, volunteers and supporters for their unwavering commitment to working with me to make Bundaberg a better place.

"I now plan to take some time to spend with my family and friends and to make some decisions about my future plans."