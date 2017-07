A WOMAN has been attacked by a dog outside Red Rooster in Bundaberg.

The attack happened just before noon and paramedics are on the scene.

Dog attacks woman outside Red Rooster: Paramedics were on the scene.

A man at the scene is believed to have taken control of the dog after it bit the woman.

It is understood the woman has facial injuries.

More to come.

Last year Bundaberg Regional Council recorded an average of one dog bite a day in the region.