BREAKING: BOM issues flood watch for the Burnett River

A FLOOD watch for the Burnett River has been released by the Bureau of Meteorology stating it is now in an amber flood alert for coastal catchment from Ayr to the New South Wales border.

The warning was issued at 12.46pm today and extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Widespread river level rises above the minor flood level are expected across the flood watch area from today onwards.

Major flooding is likely.

Heavy rainfall associated with severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue, with widespread 24 hour totals of 150-250 mm.

BOM release flood watch right down to NSW border as Cyclone Debbie crosses Queensland. BOM website

Significantly higher totals are possible locally, particularly in the coastal catchments within the Flood Watch area including the Calliope, Boyne, Baffle, Kolan, Cherwell-Burrum and Burnett.

Very heavy rainfall will also lead to localised severe flash flooding in areas close to the path of severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Catchments at risk within the Flood Watch area from Tuesday include: Lower Burdekin, Don, Proserpine, Pioneer and Connors-Isaac Rivers.

Separate flood warnings are in force for some of these catchments. As the rainfall moves further inland the catchments at risk from Wednesday include:

Fitzroy, Belyando and Suttor (Burdekin River catchment), upper Thomson and upper Barcoo Rivers.

Rainfall is expected to extend into south east Queensland during Thursday, with widespread rainfall totals of 50-150 mm possible.

The following catchments are likely to be at risk of flooding: Warrego, Condamine-Balonne, Moonie, Weir, Macintyre, Calliope, Boyne, Baffle, Kolan, Cherwell-Burrum, Burnett, Mary, Noosa, Maroochy, Mooloolah, tributaries of the lower Brisbane, and Logan and Albert.

Note that forecast rainfall totals are dependent on the exact track of the tropical system, particularly from Thursday onwards.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

Earlier:

A DESTRUCTIVE wind warning has now been issued for the nothern parts of the Wide Bay-Burnett as Cyclone Debbie crosses the Queensland coast.

The severe weather warning, issued at 10.50am, said bands of thunderstorms were expected to develop well to the south of the cyclone and were likely to move on to the coast and adjacent inland areas between St Lawrence and Seventeen Seventy through today.

"These thunderstorms may produce localised areas of destructive wind gusts in excess of 125km/hr within the warning zone," a spokesperson said.

Bundaberg recorded 11mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was a one in 100 year rainfall event for Queensland.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to track west-southwest towards the Queensland coast and is expected to cross the central Queensland coast early this afternoon as a category 4 system.

A Tropical Cyclone Warning is still current from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, extending inland to Charters Towers, Mount Coolon, Moranbah and Pentland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from tree

Secure loose outdoor items

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm today.

