BREAKING: 78-year-old chopper pilot missing off CQ Coast

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has searched along the Central Queensland coast overnight for a missing gyrocopter.

UPDATE 10.20AM:

TWO Sunshine Coast rescue choppers have joined the rescue mission to help find the 78-year-old missing pilot.

The pilot disappeared yesterday shortly after he took off in the gyrocopter just after midday.

RACQ Capricornia Rescue Helicopter Service spokeswoman said a chopper from cairns and Bundaberg were also helping search for the missing man and the chopper.

"Our crew have come back to re-fuel and are heading out again shortly," she said.

UPDATE 9.30AM:

HELICOPTER rescue services are now searching the coastline of Curtis Island, Gladstone, Yeppon, Emu Park and Farnborough Beach for a missing gyrocopter and it's 78-year-old pilot.

RACQ Capricorn helicopter rescue services confirmed the aircraft was officially reported as missing after it departed from the Bundaberg area at 1.30pm yesterday afternoon and failed to reach its destination.

Shortly after the crew were tasked to conduct a search

A spokeswoman from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the crew departed early this morning at 4am and again at 7.45am.

The 78-year-old man is believed to be the only occupant.

If you have seen a gyrocopter between Bundaberg and Yeppoon around 1pm yesterday, call AMSA's rescue coordination number on 1800 815 257.

EARLIER 8.15AM:

AN EXTENSIVE search party in Central Queensland are trying to locate a pilot and a gyrocopter which has been missing since yesterday.

The aircraft which is believed to have taken off from a small Bundaberg airfield around 1pm and 6pm is now missing between Gladstone and Yeppon.

The flight was expected to take two hours.

Two RACQ rescue helicopters with night vision technology and Australian Maritime Safety Authority search and rescue jet from Cairns searched the coastline overnight.

#RACQ #CapRescue is continuing the search for a missing gyrocopter in the area north of Gladstone this morning pic.twitter.com/553X4NtOcT — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) April 18, 2018

A spokeswoman from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service said crews were continuing the search this morning.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority is also pleading for public assistance to narrow down the search for the chopper and pilot.

An AMSA spokesperson said the pilot left an airfield at Bundaberg between 1pm and 6pm yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Local rescue helicopters plus the Cairns-based AMSA Cobham Challenger 604 VH-XND “Rescue 660” are searching for a missing helicopter around parts of CQ Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/lmVbsVqkup — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) April 18, 2018

It's believed they would have flown quite low along the Central Queensland coast, including Seventeen Seventy, Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Emu Park and Yeppon.

A gyrocopter is a very small helicopter with a rotating wing.

