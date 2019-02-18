BREAKING: Cutters are in to the BRL this year

FULL SPEED: Tyrone Gilgevic races up for Burnett Heads in the Northern Districts game at South Kolan.

LEAGUE: It's the news the Burnett Cutters have been waiting almost two years for.

The club can play in the Bundaberg Rugby League as a single entity.

The Cutters have got their wish to play with the club confirmed to play in reserves in this year's BRL season.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland confirmed to the NewsMail that the side was definitely in.

The board and Ireland were expected to confirm the entry at a meeting next month before the start of the competition on March 30.

But Isis' withdrawal from all competitions on Friday prompted the board to meet over the weekend to ratify the Cutters entry.

The Cutters board were officially notified yesterday afternoon.

The side being included ends almost a two-year battle for the club to move from the Northern Districts Rugby League to the BRL.

The club played in the BRL last year in reserves but was forced to form with the Hervey Bay Seagulls and compete in reserves with their jersey and other players.

Now, the club can dress in their own colours and compete with their players.

The club becomes the seventh side in reserves after Isis and Maryborough Brothers reduced the competition to six teams after withdrawing recently.

There will now be seven sides in A-grade and reserves.

The Cutters will mimic the Maryborough Brothers A-grade in the draw and play their matches wherever Brothers do.

The clubs first game will be against Hervey Bay in Maryborough on March 30.