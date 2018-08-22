Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash Wayne Fairbrother
Breaking

BREAKING: Critical injuries in Bruce Highway crash

Madura Mccormack
by
22nd Aug 2018 8:26 AM

UPDATE 8.30am: THE BRUCE Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay remains closed in both directions after a serious crash between a truck and a car this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed only one person has been taken to hospital from the Bloomsbury crash.

A man in his 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Forensic crash investigators are attending the scene. 

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after a truck and car collision about 11km south of Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services are on scene on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Porters Rd, after a truck and car collided about 7.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there are reports a car may be on fire on the side of the road.

The crash is understood to be very serious, with the highway expected to be blocked for hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a person is in critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

bloomsbury crash emergency highway
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    DEBATE: Subdividing flood-prone land divides councillors

    premium_icon DEBATE: Subdividing flood-prone land divides councillors

    Council News AN APPLICATION to reconfigure a block of land in North Bundaberg sparked debate in today's council meeting.

    Why Bundy's small businesses are losing faith in Qld economy

    premium_icon Why Bundy's small businesses are losing faith in Qld economy

    Business Lack of confidence in economy calls for small business incentives

    Council push to remove Burnett Heads building height limits

    premium_icon Council push to remove Burnett Heads building height limits

    Council News Applications to be assessed on a 'case by case' basis

    Local Partners