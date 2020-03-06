BREAKING: Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding
BUNDABERG Police are investigating after a person was wounded early this morning.
QAS were called to Bourbong St at 3.36am where a patient had sustained a wound to the chest.
The person was then taken to Bundaberg Hospital is a serious but stable condition.
A QPS spokesman said it was believed the incident happened near a cafe and liquor store in Bourbong St and investigations were continuing.
Earlier this morning, police arrested a man from the crime scene set up on Quay St for allegedly not moving on when being told to leave.
More to come.