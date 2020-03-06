Menu
BREAKING: Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding

Geordi Offord
Mikayla Haupt
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
6th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
BUNDABERG Police are investigating after a person was wounded early this morning.

QAS were called to Bourbong St at 3.36am where a patient had sustained a wound to the chest.

 

Police are investigating what is believed to be a wounding which happened on the River Bank at about 3.40am this morning.
The person was then taken to Bundaberg Hospital is a serious but stable condition.

A QPS spokesman said it was believed the incident happened near a cafe and liquor store in Bourbong St and investigations were continuing.

 

Police are investigating what is believed to be a wounding which happened on the River Bank at about 3.40am this morning.
Earlier this morning, police arrested a man from the crime scene set up on Quay St for allegedly not moving on when being told to leave.

More to come.

