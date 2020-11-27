Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been called to Bargara to help search for a person in the water. Photo: Zac O’Brien.
Emergency services have been called to Bargara to help search for a person in the water. Photo: Zac O’Brien.
News

UPDATE: Search for person off Bargara shore suspended

Mikayla Haupt
27th Nov 2020 8:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.50pm: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said search efforts had been called off with plans to continue tomorrow morning. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have swarmed Bargara in search of a person who reportedly went missing in the water.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they received a call just before 7pm to the Esplanade, Bargara, after reports a person was "struggling" in the water, and then couldn't be seen.

He said they were currently co-ordinating a search.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were assisting QPS in a search at Bargara.

 

Emergency services have been called to Bargara. Photo: Zac O’Brien.
Emergency services have been called to Bargara. Photo: Zac O’Brien.

The spokesperson said two QFES swift water rescue technicians are on the scene searching from the water's edge.

A QFES truck and specialty unit also attended.

This is a developing story, more to come.

More Stories

bargara police qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAID PHOTOS: 9 Bundy people and an alleged bikie charged

        Premium Content RAID PHOTOS: 9 Bundy people and an alleged bikie charged

        News Guns, meth, cocaine and a stolen motorbike seized by cops in a series of raids across the region. Read the list of charges here:

        Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        Premium Content Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        News One escort has revealed how he turned to a controversial line of work because of a...

        MP vows to fight for Bundy ‘everyday’ in ‘every way’

        Premium Content MP vows to fight for Bundy ‘everyday’ in ‘every way’

        News Bundaberg MP Tom Smith made his maiden speech in parliament this week.

        What an inland Bruce Hwy would mean for our region and city

        Premium Content What an inland Bruce Hwy would mean for our region and city

        News A BILLION dollar project could result in 50% of trucks taken off the Bruce Hwy...