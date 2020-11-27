UPDATE: Search for person off Bargara shore suspended
UPDATE 9.50pm: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said search efforts had been called off with plans to continue tomorrow morning.
EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have swarmed Bargara in search of a person who reportedly went missing in the water.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they received a call just before 7pm to the Esplanade, Bargara, after reports a person was "struggling" in the water, and then couldn't be seen.
He said they were currently co-ordinating a search.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were assisting QPS in a search at Bargara.
The spokesperson said two QFES swift water rescue technicians are on the scene searching from the water's edge.
A QFES truck and specialty unit also attended.
This is a developing story, more to come.