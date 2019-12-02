Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QAS on the scene of a crash at Howard.
QAS on the scene of a crash at Howard. Matthew Deans
News

BREAKING: Highway blocked after multi-vehicle crash

Mikayla Haupt
by and Mikayla Haupt, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to a multi-vehicle crash near Howard this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was believed that three vehicles were involved. 

QAS reported that paramedics were "on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash" on William St and the Bruce Highway at 10.30am. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was blocked near Phillip St. 

He said it's believed that a truck and two cars were involved in the incident. 

This is a developing story, more to come. 

breaking crash qas traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaked documents show desperate need for new Bundy hospital

        premium_icon Leaked documents show desperate need for new Bundy hospital

        Politics LEAKED planning documents show just how dire the need is for a new hospital in Bundaberg.

        PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        News Our young dancers showed how talented they are

        Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        premium_icon Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        News A CQUniversity insect expert said there could be an upside to a claimed cockroach...

        $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        premium_icon $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        News MORE than $830 million in infrastructure projects were identified to begin planning...