BREAKING: Highway blocked after multi-vehicle crash

QAS on the scene of a crash at Howard. Matthew Deans

EMERGENCY services have been called to a multi-vehicle crash near Howard this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was believed that three vehicles were involved.

QAS reported that paramedics were "on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash" on William St and the Bruce Highway at 10.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was blocked near Phillip St.

He said it's believed that a truck and two cars were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story, more to come.