BREAKING: Highway blocked after multi-vehicle crash
EMERGENCY services have been called to a multi-vehicle crash near Howard this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was believed that three vehicles were involved.
QAS reported that paramedics were "on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash" on William St and the Bruce Highway at 10.30am.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was blocked near Phillip St.
He said it's believed that a truck and two cars were involved in the incident.
This is a developing story, more to come.