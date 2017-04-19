BREAKING: Crews on scene as house goes up in flames

7.45PM: The roof of the home has collapsed as crews break down a fence to get a better shot with their hoses.

There are three Bundaberg fire crews on scene, two from South Kolan and one from Branyan.

Blaze engulfs home: Crews battle wind and smoke to put out the fire.

Crews are battling strong winds and smoke as power is cut to that address alone.

It is believed about 80% of the home has been totally destroyed.

7.30PM: Crews have rushed to the scene of a house fire.

The Hill End Rd, South Kolan home is believed to be fully engulfed by flames.

Flames destroy the home.

Witnesses at the scene have reported loud cracking and the sound of glass popping and smashing in the blaze.

The scene of the blaze at South Kolan.

At this stage it is believed the home's occupants are not inside the weatherboard house.

More to come