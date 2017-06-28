BREAKING: Crews on scene as car rolls and catches fire

UPDATE: Police said there were concerns about "valuable" cane crops following the crash, but fortunately the quick work of emergency crews helped extinguish the fierce blaze.

Police said they do not know how the fire started at this stage.

The driver was shaken but uninjured as was joined by her family.

Police have asked people to take care when driving on gravel roads as "they can be quite different" and it can be easy to lose control.

Police talk about fiery crash: Bundaberg police officer Gary Channells talks about the crash.

EARLIER: Crews have responded to a dramatic scene at North Bundaberg as a car burns in a cane field.

It is believed the female driver who was driving the car when it rolled left the scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Fire and police are attending the Batchlers Rd crash.

The blaze has ignited cane in the field.

More to come.