BREAKING: Serious crash at Miriam Vale intersection

SERIOUS CRASH: At least one person has been seriously injured in a serious crash at Miriam Vale.
SERIOUS CRASH: At least one person has been seriously injured in a serious crash at Miriam Vale. Google Maps
Andrew Thorpe
by

12:14PM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a serious traffic crash at Miriam Vale.

The crash occurred on the corner of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd just before 11.45am.

Police and fire crews are on the scene, and traffic is unable to proceed along Fingerboard Rd.

A severely damaged four-wheel drive is sitting in the middle of the intersection.

Another vehicle is also believed to have been involved in the crash.

A police spokesperson said at least one of the vehicles' occupants is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

Topics:  gladstone crash gladstone traffic miriam vale

Gladstone Observer
