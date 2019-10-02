Menu
A Queensland Ambulance at Chinchilla.
UPDATE: Chopper tasked to person pinned to tree by excavator

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O'Brien
2nd Oct 2019 10:47 AM
UPDATE: A person is pinned in an excavator by a tree at Bucca.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the person had suffered lower leg injuries.

He couldn't confirm the age or gender of the person.

A rescue helicopter is ready to attend if needed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also sent crews to the scene.

 

EARLIER: Queensland Ambulance Service is en route to reports of a man pinned against a tree at Bucca.

It's believed the man is 37 years old and is reportedly pinned against a tree by an excavator.

This is a developing story, more to come.

