UPDATE: Chopper tasked to person pinned to tree by excavator
UPDATE: A person is pinned in an excavator by a tree at Bucca.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the person had suffered lower leg injuries.
He couldn't confirm the age or gender of the person.
A rescue helicopter is ready to attend if needed.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also sent crews to the scene.
EARLIER: Queensland Ambulance Service is en route to reports of a man pinned against a tree at Bucca.
It's believed the man is 37 years old and is reportedly pinned against a tree by an excavator.
