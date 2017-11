Police and Firefighters were at the scene of a crash on Walker St and Barolin St in Bundaberg on Saturday night.

Police and Firefighters were at the scene of a crash on Walker St and Barolin St in Bundaberg on Saturday night. Crystal Jones

EMERGENCY crews took to the scene of a crash around 8pm tonight.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Barolin and Walker Sts.

The two cars, both sedans, had front damage.

A darker coloured car was significantly damaged and collided with an electricity pole.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were on-scene and the section of Walker St was blocked for a time after the crash.

It is not believed anyone was seriously injured.