Man killed in bobcat accident in Bundaberg

Police investigate an incident in a shed on Avoca St West Bundaberg.

A MAN has died after being crushed by a vehicle he had been working on at Bundaberg.

It is understood the man, who is believed to 65 years old, was found under the bucket of a bobcat he was servicing at a unit complex on Avoca St at about 5.30pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the man could not be revived.

Two Worksafe inspectors are currently making inquiries in relation to the incident.

Residents of the street have been interviewed by emergency services.

UPDATE 7.30PM: Undertakers have arrived at the scene of a bobcat incident in Avoca.

Police have not confirmed a death, however, Generation Funerals has arrived on scene.

EARLIER: Emergency crews have rushed to a serious incident in Avoca involving a bobcat.

Early reports suggest a man is trapped, though his exact condition is not known.

As of 6pm, two fire crews and two ambulance crews were on scene at the Avoca Villas units on Avoca St.

Residents of the street were being interviewed by emergency services.

A police photographer was on scene and multiple police were investigating the area.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident was called in at 5.45pm.

Workmen from Beasley's Hydraulic Services had arrived on-scene.