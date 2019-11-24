Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are on scene at a fre on Webbers Rd.
Fire crews are on scene at a fre on Webbers Rd.
News

BREAKING: Crews responding to fire at Webbers Rd

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
24th Nov 2019 11:14 AM

FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire at Elliott.

Crews were called to Webbers Rd at 10.11am.

There are currently five crews on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists are being urged to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

qfes vegetation fire webbers rd
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        News POLICE are resuming their search today for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.

        Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        premium_icon Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        News Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has claimed current Mayor Jack Dempsey did not...

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        News Missing girl found safe and well.

        Growers vent over region’s water future

        premium_icon Growers vent over region’s water future

        News FARMER Mark Mammino said that he does not want to focus on blaming anyone for the...