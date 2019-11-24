BREAKING: Crews responding to fire at Webbers Rd

Fire crews are on scene at a fre on Webbers Rd.

FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire at Elliott.

Crews were called to Webbers Rd at 10.11am.

There are currently five crews on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists are being urged to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.