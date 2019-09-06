Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man has suffered a serious arm injury in a crash on the Isis Hwy.
News

BREAKING: Crews responding to car and truck crash

Carolyn Booth, carolyn.booth@news-mail.com.au
6th Sep 2019 12:06 PM
UPDATE: A man in his 50s will be flown to hospital for emergency surgery on his severely injured  arm following a crash on the Isis Hwy.

A QAS spokesman said the crash , involving a car and a truck, left one man with a fractured arm and trapped inside his vehicle. 

The RACQ Rescue Helicopter is expected to take the man directly to hospital for surgery. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the way to a crash on the Isis Hwy involving a car and a truck.

The crash happened about 12.30pm

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews were still on the way but the rescue helicopter had also been tasked.

It's understood an off-duty paramedic was among the first on the scene and there are reports of entrapments.

The highway will be closed to enable the chopper to land.

More to come.

