EMERGENCY services are responding to a house fire at Woodgate.

Crews arrived on scene minutes ago after reports of a structural fire at Snapper Court.

It’s understood a mattress caught fire and sparked the blaze, with the house reportedly fully engulfed.

Crews have managed to control the fire, with no other properties under threat.