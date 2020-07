MUNDUBBERA HOUSE FIRE: Emergency crews are on scene at a structural fire in Mundubbera. Picture: File

ONE patient is being assessed for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Mundubbera.

Fire crews attended a structural fire on Mahoney St around 12.17pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started from a wood burning stove, with one person evacuated from the premises.

Paramedics are still on scene.