QFES crews are attending a fire which broke out near Pine Creek this afternoon.
BREAKING: Crews fighting 400m fire on foot as truck doesn’t fit

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
31st Jan 2020 3:19 PM

EMERGENCY Services are currently attending a fire which has broken out near Pine Creek.

The fire broke out at Sully Dowdings and Crosswells Rds just before 2pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one crew was at the scene, with one additional crew responding at this stage.

The fire is believed to be between 300 and 400 metres in length and burning through a wooded area.

The spokeswoman said the fire is difficult to access, with crews having to walk in to the wooded area as the truck could not fit.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

