ROAD BLOCKED: Crews called to serious bus, vehicle crash

QAS called to Moore Park Beach for a bus and vehicle crash.

UPDATE 6.30pm: Police have closed Moore Park Rd near Murdochs Rd and are diverting traffic to Booyan Rd from Moore Park Rd south of the crash site.

UPDATE 6.10pm: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Lindemans Rd would be closed in both directions after a traffic crash in Moore Park Beach.

According to initial information from Queensland Ambulance Service a bus and vehicle crashed on Moore Park Beach and Booyan Rd at 4.32pm. A QAS spokeswoman said one patient was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition; while another patient was assessed for critical injuries.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are at the scene and police are en route to a serious bus and vehicle crash at Moore Park Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were two patients, one was reportedly being assessed for critical injuries and the other was in a stable condition.

The incident happened on Moore Park Beach and Booyan Rd at 4.32pm.

The is a developing story, more to come.