QAS are assessing one person.

UPDATE: A person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain after a truck rollover in Goodwood.

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one person after a reported truck rollover at Goodwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the incident on

Goodwood and Frestas Rd at 9.17am