UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

Geordi Offord

UPDATE 11AM:

POLICE are searching the for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on the Childers Rd near the Ring Rd this morning.

Authorities were called to the incident at 9.21am where it is believed a car travelling south towards Childers veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with the rear trailer of a truck.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Melissa Shambrook said the driver was on scene for a short period of time before leaving and is believed to have gone towards Bundaberg.

Sen Const Shambrook said police were investigating to determine if the vehicle was stolen or borrowed.

"The driver of the vehicle was on scene for a short time and spoke to the truck driver, but left before police arrived," she said.

"At this stage we're not quite sure where he's headed to, we are still trying to identify the driver of the vehicle.

"We have crews making enquiries with the registered owner of the vehicle and they are also speaking with witnesses.

"Initial investigations indicate he (the driver of the vehicle) doesn't have any serious injuries, we appeal to anybody who may have seen him or did witness the traffic crash to speak to police."

She said the driver of the truck was shaken but uninjured.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a car and truck crash in Kensington.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they received the call at 9.21am and paramedics were currently treating one male who was uninjured.

He said the incident occured in Childers Rd and the Ring Rd.

This is a developing story.