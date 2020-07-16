BREAKING: Crews battling blaze near Maryborough

FIRE crews are at the scene of a blaze at St Helens, near Maryborough.

The vegetation fire is burning near Lawson St.

This fire broke out on Thursday morning and is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero immediately.