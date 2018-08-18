Menu
BREAKING: Crews battle blaze at Gregory River

Sarah Steger
by
18th Aug 2018 2:47 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a bushfire at Gregory River.

About 12.50pm, crews responded to reports of grass and a shed on fire at Childers and Foleys Rds.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze and issued a smoke warning at 2.10pm.

In an alert, QFES has a advised residents to stay up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," it read.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call 000 if you believe you or your property is under threat.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

