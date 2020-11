Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a rollover in Goodwood.

FIVE patients are being assessed by paramedics after a single-vehicle rollover in Goodwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said four patients were reportedly stable and one was in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said the rollover happened on Goodwood Rd at 12.23pm.

