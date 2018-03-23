Menu
SUSPENDED: Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015.
BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Andrew Thorpe
23rd Mar 2018 1:55 PM

A Central Queensland-based police officer has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service pending his coming dismissal in August due to misconduct findings.

The officer, a 37-year-old constable, was found by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday to have dishonestly obtained property and been untruthful during disciplinary interviews.

The tribunal ordered he be dismissed at the end of August.

Queensland Police released a statement this afternoon saying the officer would remain suspended until that date "to ensure the proper discharge of the prescribed responsibilities of the Queensland Police Service".

Gladstone Observer
