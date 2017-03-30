BREAKING: Council expects heavy rain to fill Paradise Dam

Local and district disaster management group representing council staff and emergency services gather to evaluate the predicted weather event.

WITH heavy rain expected to hit Bundaberg this afternoon, residents are warned to limit travel, with flash flooding likely to cut roads across the region.

But the real effects could still be days away with any possible Burnett River flooding not predicted to impact Bundaberg until the weekend when rain from the upper catchments makes it's way to the lower areas.

Bundaberg Regional Council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said there had been fairly heavy rainfall over the upper North Burnett catchment areas and that's what it was watching.

"The rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon,” he said.

"What this next dump of rainfall does is what we're very interested in.

"It's kind of the game changer for us right now.

RAIN COMING: The Bureau of Meteorolgy's rain radar as at 11.30am today.Photo Bureau of Meteorolgy Bureau of Meteorolgy

"Any rainfall that falls in the catchments takes time to get down here so we've go time, plenty of time to prepare and if we do see anything that's going to make us uncomfortable, we'll have tomorrow to really have a close look to see what we're going to do for the weekend.

"That's how long it takes for this water to get through the system so that's really great news for the lower Burnett.”

Mr Dyer said by mid-afternoon they would have a good idea where and how much rain had fallen.

"We are at the whim of this system,” he said.

"This system has one heck of a mind of it's own.”

But Mr Dyer said they did expect Paradise Dam to fill in the coming days.

"We might see some of that dam start to spill as early as tomorrow, but it just depends where this next batch of rain is going to fall and how much falls,” he said.

"The really neat thing about Paradise Dam for us is it's one of our benchmark locations for our interactive flood mapping.

"We get 24 hours heads up what's happening at Paradise Dam...we know very confidently where water levels go based on what's happening at Paradise Dam.”

Mr Dyer said at this point in time they were not expecting issues with properties, but with more rain predicted things could change.

"The warning will come out from the Bureau of Meteorology and from council,” he said.

"Please stay tuned to what we're saying, the situation is fluid.

"Some of the rain up north has been significant ... we saw what that system did up there so you can bet we're not taking our eyes off it for one second.”