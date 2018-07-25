Menu
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
BREAKING: Cop stood down, to front Bundy court

Sarah Steger
25th Jul 2018 12:35 PM

A 50-YEAR-OLD police sergeant has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

According to Queensland Police Service, an investigation into the central region officer's representation as a Justice of the Peace is under way.

He has been charged with false assumption of authority (an offence under section 96 of the Criminal Code) and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 22.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a QPS statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

