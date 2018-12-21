BREAKING: Construction equipment arrives on Adani site

HEAVY equipment arriving on-site and privately secured financing at the controversial Adani Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin means construction for the mega mine is just over the horizon.

An Adani spokeswoman said the company was ready to deliver on its promises to deliver jobs and prosperity to regional towns.

Although delayed approval of the mine's management plan will halt civil construction of the mine. The spokeswoman said equipment would break ground as soon as development of the company's private railway and other infrastructure begins.

The Adani project has faced a barrage of public and environmental scrutiny since it was first proposed about eight years ago.

JOBS: The controversial mining company has opened expressions of interest for jobs at the Adani project. Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow. Matt Taylor

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow has called for certainty to be provided about when the mine will have its outstanding management plans finalised so construction can start.

"The best Christmas present Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad could give struggling regional communities is certainty that they will not stand in the way of these jobs," Mr Dow said.

"Throughout the last eight years we have met all of the Queensland Government's criteria, but now we're seeing the goal posts moved again.

"We have repeatedly said that we do not require State or Federal funding, we have met all of the stringent environmental conditions put in place by the State and we now have the funding in place to start delivering on jobs for people in central and northern Queensland."