Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING: A Chinchilla woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges after her home was raided today, August 19. Pic: Supplied
BREAKING: A Chinchilla woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges after her home was raided today, August 19. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla house raided during drug investigation

Peta McEachern
19th Aug 2020 4:23 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2020 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHINCHILLA police executed a search warrant at an address today and charged a woman in her 20s with a string of drug-related offences.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said police entered her address and located the occupier.

"A female person in her 20s has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, and (charges relating to) utensils and paraphernalia," he said.

The Chinchilla News understand multiple drug raids were carried out in the Chinchilla district today.

chinchilla drug raid chinchilla police drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        Premium Content UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        News BMRG and CMERC have joined forces to co-ordinate the delivery or coastal and marine ecosystems.

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Dogs “disposable”: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        Premium Content Dogs “disposable”: Calls for reform after death at Bundy...

        News Video footage of the race shows the greyhound collide with other dogs and fall...

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Impact keen to build on popular program

        Premium Content Impact keen to build on popular program

        News IMPACT Community Services is putting out the call for women registered in NDIS who...

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites