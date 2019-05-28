Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five people have been hurt in a crash at Pomona this afternoon.
Five people have been hurt in a crash at Pomona this afternoon. File
News

BREAKING: Children among five hurt in crash south of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
28th May 2019 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THREE-car crash at Pomona's Elm St and Yurol Forest Dr sent five people to hospital this afternoon.

A QFS spokeswoman said the cars suffered "significant damage" in the crash which spread spread across the road.

Fireys were still at the scene more than an hour later cleaning up.

Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital and a woman and two children were directed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said all were in a stable condition when transported.

crash editors picks emergency gympie crash gympie hospital pomona
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Confrontation: Bundy woman wakes to find armed man in house

    premium_icon Confrontation: Bundy woman wakes to find armed man in house

    Crime Real-life nightmare as home owner wakes to find thief in home. But she didn't hide. She went and challenged him.

    'BEAUTIFUL SOULS': Dad mourns four children killed in crash

    premium_icon 'BEAUTIFUL SOULS': Dad mourns four children killed in crash

    News The woman and her children were from Eli Waters.

    Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    premium_icon Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    Crime Why have we failed to learn from our own history?

    Red Collar Rescue's application approved by council

    premium_icon Red Collar Rescue's application approved by council

    Council News LOCAL animal rescue group in next stage of new property transition