BREAKING: Child suffers burns, paramedics on scene

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

4pm |

A CHILD suffering from a number of burns will be taken to Bundaberg Hospital this afternoon.

Three Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of an 8-year-old boy who was suffering from burns at a home at Thabeban about 3.10pm.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were currently treating the child.

He said the severity and location of the burns was still unknown.

"He's suffered the burns from an unknown origin at this point," he said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.