Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Child suffers burns, paramedics on scene

Sarah Steger
by
29th Jun 2018 3:53 PM

4pm |

A CHILD suffering from a number of burns will be taken to Bundaberg Hospital this afternoon.

Three Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of an 8-year-old boy who was suffering from burns at a home at Thabeban about 3.10pm.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were currently treating the child.

He said the severity and location of the burns was still unknown.

"He's suffered the burns from an unknown origin at this point," he said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

breaking news burns hospital paramedics qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SINKING OF TOBRUK: Photos, videos and a pod of dolphins

    premium_icon SINKING OF TOBRUK: Photos, videos and a pod of dolphins

    News THE Tobruk has sunk. Steve Hoseck, project manager for Ex-Hmas Tobruk, explained the process.

    Coast family caught up in horror double fatal

    premium_icon Coast family caught up in horror double fatal

    News A family holiday to the Great Barrier Reef has become a nightmare

    CRASH: Two confirmed dead in fiery head-on crash

    CRASH: Two confirmed dead in fiery head-on crash

    News Sedan, station wagon and truck involved in highway crash

    Bundy council issues two new tender notices

    premium_icon Bundy council issues two new tender notices

    Council News The council owns and operates a fleet of about 700 major plant

    Local Partners